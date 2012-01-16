Nvidia: Quad core smartphones on its way

At this year's CES Nvidia has said that, although they were mostly absent at the show, quad core smartphones are coming very soon.

Nvidia's Mike Rayfield said "this is the year of quad-core," implying this is also the direction phones are going in 2012, according to Dailytech. One smartphone with a Tegra 3 was shown at CES: A Fujitsu.



The quad had a strong showing in tablets at CES, with several examples displayed and many design wins for the Nvidia Tegra 3 chip. What has been conjured up for smartphones will probably be seen at Mobile World Congress 2012.