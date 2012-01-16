ITC rules in Motorola Mobility's favor

The U.S International Trade Commission has ruled in favor of Motorola Mobility in Apple's action against the company.

In an initial determination the Administrative Law Judge found that Motorola Mobility did not violate any of the three Apple patents listed in the suit.



“We are pleased with today’s favorable outcome for Motorola Mobility,” said Scott Offer, senior vice president and general counsel of Motorola Mobility. “Motorola Mobility has worked hard over the years to develop technology and build an industry-leading intellectual property portfolio. We are proud to leverage this broad and deep portfolio to create differentiated innovations that enhance the user experience.”