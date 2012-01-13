Business | January 13, 2012
Mentor Graphics acquires Flowmaster Group
Mentor Graphics has acquired the Flowmaster Group, specialised in 1D Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulation software for system design.
The Flowmaster Group is a Dutch owned, UK-based international organization with over twenty years experience providing industry-leading, thermo-fluid systems simulation software to the aerospace, automotive, marine, oil and gas, power generation, process, rail and water industries.
The acquisition of Flowmaster complements the acquisition of Flomerics Limited by Mentor Graphics in 2008.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"We are very excited about the technical expertise and industry leading solutions that Flowmaster adds to our mechanical analysis simulation capabilities," said Erich Buergel, general Manager, Mechanical Analysis Division, Mentor Graphics. "Both companies have world-class products in their respective sectors, a loyal set of customers and employees, and share a passion for pioneering fast design tools for engineers. This unique combination of solutions will allow us to meet the reliability, cost efficiencies, and time-to-market pressures of our respective user bases throughout the world, enhancing the quest for real-time engineering design solutions for a wide range of industries. We are impressed by the strong customer base and the existing relationships. We recognize the importance of a strong stable foundation which will be the platform for future innovations.”
"The acquisition by Mentor Graphics brings together two companies with market-leading pedigrees and a shared vision for design tools to provide the unique goal of real-time, 1D-3D CFD solutions and decision making,” said Alan Berry, CEO of the Flowmaster Group. "Our two R&D teams and complementary industry strengths will accelerate our ability to deliver innovative simulation software technologies to our customers, thereby enhancing their product design and as a result their competitive advantage."
