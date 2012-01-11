EDA Consortium reports revenue increase for 3Q/2011

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 18.1 percent for Q3 2011 to $1543.9 million, compared to $1307.0 million in Q3 2010.

Sequential EDA revenue for Q3 2011 increased 7.4 percent compared to Q2 2011, while the four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 17.8 percent.“Growth in the EDA market was exceptionally robust across the board,” said Walden C. Rhines, EDAC chair and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Revenue grew in every major product category and in every region.”Companies that were tracked employed 27'162 professionals in Q3 2011, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to the 26'474 people employed in Q3 2010, and up 1.7 percent compared to Q2 2011.The largest category,, generated revenue of 566.7 million in Q3 2011, which represents a 10.5 percent increase over Q3 2010. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 16.3 percent.revenue increased to $338.3 million in Q3 2011, a 16 percent increase compared to Q3 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 10.1 percent.revenue of $140.3 million represents an increase of 11.6 percent compared to Q3 2010. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 21.7 percent.revenue totaled $410 million in Q3 2011, a 37.4 percent increase compared to Q3 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 28.4 percent.revenue was $88.7 million in Q3 2011, an increase of 13.1 percent compared to Q3 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 8.5 percent., EDA’s largest region, purchased $706.7 million of EDA products and services in Q3 2011, an increase of 22.4 percent compared to Q3 2010. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 20.1 percent.was up 14.9 percent in Q3 2011 compared to Q3 2010 on revenues of $257.9 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 9.6 percent.Third quarter 2011 revenue fromincreased 11.1 percent to $256.9 million compared to Q3 2010. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 16 percent.revenue increased to $322.4 million in Q3 2011, an increase of 17.6 percent compared to the third quarter in 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 22.1 percent.-----Source: