Fingerprint Cards secures record order

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) has received its largest order to date worth nearly SEK 44 M from its distributor in China and Taiwan, Hardware & Software Technologies Co. Ltd (HST).

The order mainly encompasses the FPC1011F area sensor, as well as 400,000 FPC1080A swipe sensors, which all will be delivered in 2012. In conjunction with the order, HST received a one-year exclusive distribution agreement for the area sensor in China and Taiwan.



As a result of the significant demand for FPC’s solutions in China, HST has placed the largest order to date in FPC’s history. The order, which encompasses both FPC1011F area sensors and FPC1080A swipe sensors, will be embedded in various bank security solutions, access systems and solutions for such portable units as mobile telephones and tablet PCs.



At the same time, HST received a one-year exclusive agreement for area-sensor solutions in the Chinese and Taiwanese markets. FPC’s parallel distributor on the Chinese market, Serial Microelectronics, will from 2012 focus on the business opportunities for FPC’s swipe sensor.



“The venture that HST is expanding as a result of this order demonstrates the trust and confidence that HST has in FPC’s vast potential in the Chinese market for area sensors and swipe sensors,” says Johan Carlström, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards AB.