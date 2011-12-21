SP Devices cooperates with LeCroy

SP Devices announces latest collaboration with LeCroy.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with LeCroy which will include the use of SP Devices ADX/ADL interleaving and linearization IP technology,” said Ed King, VP & GM, SP Devices Inc.



“LeCroy is committed to providing oscilloscopes with the highest signal fidelity and accuracy in the industry. To that end LeCroy introduced the industry’s first high-resolution oscilloscopes – the HRO series - in the spring of 2011. Our continued collaboration with SP Devices allows us to enhance the performance of the HRO line further, providing even more value to our customers,” said David Graef, CTO of LeCroy.