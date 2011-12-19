API receives order

API Technologies receives $1.4 million order for precision position sensors.

API Technologies Corp., a provider of electronic systems, subsystems, RF, and secure solutions for the defense, aerospace, and commercial industries, has received a new $1.4 million order for precision position sensors to be used in air-to-surface missiles. The customers is not named.



"As use of drones and UAVs expands within the domestic and international defense communities, the payloads they carry must adapt in support of new missions," said Bel Lazar, API Technologies' President and Chief Operating Officer. "Applying the latest spatial intelligence technology to our precision position sensors enables API Technologies to deliver superior accuracy to the next generation of military weaponry."