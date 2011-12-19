Business | December 19, 2011
ESI acquires Efield
ESI Group, pioneer and solution provider in virtual prototyping, has acquired Sweden-based Efield; European specialist in electromagnetic virtual simulation solutions.
Founded in 2006, Efield has developed a set of solutions for virtual simulation of electromagnetic emissions of electric or electronic installations or devices, with the objective of assessing electromagnetic interference or disruption. These solutions, originally aimed at the aeronautical and defence sectors, are quickly becoming essential for the increasing proportion of manufactured products that incorporate mechatronics or electronic components.
Based near Stockholm in Sweden, Efield is represented by resellers in Europe and Asia (Japan, Korea, India and China). It employs only 5 people but has a prestigious client base that includes Saab AB, BAE Systems, Ericsson and the China Helicopter Institute.
The transaction is for 100% of Efield’s capital and is effective as of 9th December 2011. The company’s annual revenue was approximately 0.4 million euros in 2010, with significant proportion from repeat sales to existing clients.
Alain de Rouvray, ESI Group’s Chairman and CEO, comments: “This acquisition strengthens our positioning in virtual simulation of electromagnetic phenomena in areas such as active security in transport, interference in electronics, and stealth in defense. The action is fully in line with ESI Group’s strategy, which aims to continually enhance our expertise and our ability to deliver comprehensive End-to-End virtual prototyping solutions that are unique in the market.”
