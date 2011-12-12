WiLAN acquires patent portfolio

Wi-LAN Inc. announced that it has acquired a global portfolio of more than 1400 patents and applications related to digital TV and video displays from an international consumer electronics manufacturer for US $8 Million in cash.

The manufacturer could not be named under the terms of the agreement.



”Portfolios of this size and geographic scope do not often become available. This is an important acquisition for WiLAN because this large portfolio will significantly strengthen our TV licensing program,” said Jim Skippen, Chairman & CEO.



Added Skippen, “The patents and applications were developed by a manufacturer with a long history of innovation in the television and consumer electronics market. Our team has already identified a number of patented inventions in the new portfolio that we believe are relevant to products today.”



With this acquisition, WiLAN’s large and growing portfolio numbers approximately 3000 issued or pending patents.