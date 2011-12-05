Carlisle / Tri-Star deal sealed and signed

Carlisle completes the acquisition of Tri-Star Electronics International, Inc.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated has completed the acquisition of Tri-Star Electronics International, Inc., a supplier of electronic interconnect components for mission-critical applications for commercial aerospace, defense and industrial customers.



David A. Roberts, Carlisle’s Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to have completed the purchase of Tri-Star and look forward to the contributions this excellent company will make to Carlisle. The addition of Tri-Star enhances Carlisle Interconnect Technologies’ leadership in aerospace specialty interconnect components and systems. We welcome the Tri-Star team to Carlisle.”