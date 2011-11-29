Business | November 29, 2011
Transcity banks on Zytronic’s Zytouch
Transcity banks on Zytronic’s Zytouch to provide touch functionality to its gaming terminals
Zytronic has made further progress in the gaming/leisure market with advanced touch sensing solutions based on its patented Projected Capacitive Technology (PCT). Through its Australian distribution partner JEA Technologies, the company has secured ongoing business with Transcity, a design and manufacturing specialist producing lottery and wagering terminals.
For incorporation into the terminals, Transcity has specified a custom printed 17-inch (431.8 mm) version of Zytronic’s Zytouch sensor and accompanying XY controller to augment touch accuracy and responsiveness. Tabcorp, a customer of Transcity, uses touch interactive displays in customer information and wagering terminals, and most recently, in its popular Keno lottery game, which is found in clubs and hotels in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.
“We looked at various touch sensing options, but found that all conventional sensors had fundamental weaknesses. Zytronic’s sensors were the only ones that could deliver the proven performance and longevity needed in a demanding public environment. This means we can offer full assurance to customers that the terminals’ long term operation remains safe and secure regardless of the treatment they receive. We worked very closely with Zytronic’s technical team and the staff at JEA Technologies, finding them very responsive and helpful. This allowed us to bring the terminals to market quickly", states Geoff McDowell, Managing Director of Transcity.
"Reliable touch performance is essential in these environments, as downtime and poor performance caused by exposure to dirt, drink spillages, scratches and impacts will lead to poor player experience and ultimately lost revenue for the terminal operator. As a result, we are witnessing more and more designers of public use touchscreens choosing Zytouch or one of our other proven PCT-based touch sensors", adds Ian Crosby, Sales and Marketing Director for Zytronic.
For incorporation into the terminals, Transcity has specified a custom printed 17-inch (431.8 mm) version of Zytronic’s Zytouch sensor and accompanying XY controller to augment touch accuracy and responsiveness. Tabcorp, a customer of Transcity, uses touch interactive displays in customer information and wagering terminals, and most recently, in its popular Keno lottery game, which is found in clubs and hotels in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.
“We looked at various touch sensing options, but found that all conventional sensors had fundamental weaknesses. Zytronic’s sensors were the only ones that could deliver the proven performance and longevity needed in a demanding public environment. This means we can offer full assurance to customers that the terminals’ long term operation remains safe and secure regardless of the treatment they receive. We worked very closely with Zytronic’s technical team and the staff at JEA Technologies, finding them very responsive and helpful. This allowed us to bring the terminals to market quickly", states Geoff McDowell, Managing Director of Transcity.
"Reliable touch performance is essential in these environments, as downtime and poor performance caused by exposure to dirt, drink spillages, scratches and impacts will lead to poor player experience and ultimately lost revenue for the terminal operator. As a result, we are witnessing more and more designers of public use touchscreens choosing Zytouch or one of our other proven PCT-based touch sensors", adds Ian Crosby, Sales and Marketing Director for Zytronic.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments