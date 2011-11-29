Transcity banks on Zytronic’s Zytouch

Zytronic has made further progress in the gaming/leisure market with advanced touch sensing solutions based on its patented Projected Capacitive Technology (PCT). Through its Australian distribution partner JEA Technologies, the company has secured ongoing business with Transcity, a design and manufacturing specialist producing lottery and wagering terminals.



For incorporation into the terminals, Transcity has specified a custom printed 17-inch (431.8 mm) version of Zytronic’s Zytouch sensor and accompanying XY controller to augment touch accuracy and responsiveness. Tabcorp, a customer of Transcity, uses touch interactive displays in customer information and wagering terminals, and most recently, in its popular Keno lottery game, which is found in clubs and hotels in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.



“We looked at various touch sensing options, but found that all conventional sensors had fundamental weaknesses. Zytronic’s sensors were the only ones that could deliver the proven performance and longevity needed in a demanding public environment. This means we can offer full assurance to customers that the terminals’ long term operation remains safe and secure regardless of the treatment they receive. We worked very closely with Zytronic’s technical team and the staff at JEA Technologies, finding them very responsive and helpful. This allowed us to bring the terminals to market quickly", states Geoff McDowell, Managing Director of Transcity.



"Reliable touch performance is essential in these environments, as downtime and poor performance caused by exposure to dirt, drink spillages, scratches and impacts will lead to poor player experience and ultimately lost revenue for the terminal operator. As a result, we are witnessing more and more designers of public use touchscreens choosing Zytouch or one of our other proven PCT-based touch sensors", adds Ian Crosby, Sales and Marketing Director for Zytronic.