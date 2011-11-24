Kyobo & Qualcomm partner on e-reader

Kyobo, Korea’s largest Bookseller, and Qualcomm partner on the Kyobo-branded color e-reader featuring Qualcomm’s mirasol display technology.

Qualcomm MEMS Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, and Kyobo Book Centre, Korea’s largest seller of books, announced the retail availability of the world’s first e-reader to include mirasol display technology.



“Kyobo is a recognized content leader focused on bringing unique and innovative experiences to its customers,” said Clarence Chui, senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm MEMS Technologies, Inc. “Kyobo’s customers will be the first to enjoy the exceptional color e-reader experience and long battery life that only mirasol displays can provide.”



“The Kyobo e-Reader brings the user a true book reading experience,” said Mr. Seong-Ryong Kim, chief executive officer of Kyobo Book Centre. “With our diverse content and leading edge technology from Qualcomm, Kyobo Book Centre will provide a premium reading experience to our customers.”



The Kyobo e-Reader features a 5.7” XGA format (1024 x 768 pixels) mirasol display (screen resolution of 223 ppi) and Qualcomm’s 1.0 GHz Snapdragon S2 class processor. Kyobo’s custom application interface sits atop an Android 2.3 base.