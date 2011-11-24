© LPRS Business | November 24, 2011
LPRS with new distribution partner
UK wireless module manufacturer LPRS appoints new distributor for ASPAC region.
LPRS, has appointed Veloxity Components Pte. Ltd. as their distributor for the Asia/Pacific region. Veloxity will principally sell the LPRS easyRadio Advanced (eRA) industrial wireless communications modules as well as development kits and accessories.
John Sharples, Managing Director of LPRS comments; “We see the Asian and New World markets as key to the continued sales growth of our products. We are confident that our British designed and manufactured wireless modules can not only compete on price in Asia but that their unique feature sets offer all system builders the shortest time to market for any industrial project requiring wireless communication.”
Based in Singapore, Veloxity Components is an independent distributor of electronic components with sales offices also in Malaysia and Thailand. Veloxity also offer a number of value-added services including supplier base consolidation, worldwide sourcing, excess inventory management, minimal MOQ restrictions, 3rd party programming , stocking and kitting, re-packing, taping, vacuum packing, baking, in-house visual/microscopic inspection and solderability testing, low volume PCB assembly and 3rd party testing.
Image: (left to right) Sandie Sharples (LPRS Client Services Director), David Schmider (LPRS Technical Director); Alex Khoo (Velocity Account Manager), Tan Shu Qi (Veloxity Sales Executive) and Tan Chia Boon (Veloxity Sales Manager) / © LPRS
