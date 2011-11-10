Avnet acquires French embedded specialist DE2

Avnet, Inc. has agreed to purchase the French company DE2 SAS, to strengthen its Avnet Embedded business unit in EMEA. The intention is to combine DE2 with the Avnet Embedded business in France.

DE2, founded in 2005, has built an excellent reputation as an engineering-rich value added distribution business in the Embedded market. Martin Brooks, Vice President Avnet Embedded EMEA, said: "DE2's value proposition complements our business model perfectly and adds new business partners, new customers and of course adds some very talented people to our organisation."



Patrick Zammit, President of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, the operating group home of Avnet Embedded, added: "We have identified the European Embedded market place as one of our strategic growth areas. With the creation of Avnet Embedded four years ago and the acquisition of Abacus almost 3 years ago we have been able to create a pan-European footprint that we are ready to develop further. The acquisition of DE2 accelerates our Embedded growth strategy, and adds a number of important new lines and customers to our existing business in France ."