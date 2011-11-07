Nikon V1 camera has Aptina inside

© Nikon

The V1, part of the new Nikon1 line, is a mirrorless camera. This optical format sits between a DSC and a micro 4/3, and is a new territory for Nikon, Chipworks tells us.

The image sensor inside the V1 apparently comes with 12 million total pixels. The guys over at Chipworks measured a pixel size of 3.4 µm and a full die size of 16.9 mm x 17.9 mm. The manufacturer of this CMOS image sensor is Aptina. The image processor is manufactured by Nikon – the EXPEED 3, or EI-160.The Samsung K4X2G323PC-8GD8 DDR SDRAM was one of the memory devices found inside the Nikon V1. Other players are Elpida (two DE4232A2MA DRAM devices), STMicroelectronics ( M29W128GH-60ZA6 128 Mbit nonvolatile flash memory device), Epson (E03100F0A video processor chip) as well as NXP (HDMI transmitter TDA9989).-----More can be found on