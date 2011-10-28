HP to keep PC division

Hewlett-Packard announced today that it has completed its evaluation of strategic alternatives for its Personal Systems Group (PSG) and has decided the unit will remain part of the company.

In a statement the company said that the data-driven evaluation detailed the significant extent to which PSG contributes to HP’s solutions portfolio and overall brand value. It also showed that the cost to recreate these in a standalone company outweighed any benefits of separation.



“HP objectively evaluated the strategic, financial and operational impact of spinning off PSG. It’s clear after our analysis that keeping PSG within HP is right for customers and partners, right for shareholders, and right for employees,” said Meg Whitman, HP president and chief executive officer.