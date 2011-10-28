Smartrac obtains additional EAL5+ certificate

Smartrac N.V. has obtained EAL5+ certification for its high security production site in Reichshof-Wehnrath, Germany, from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

The EAL5+ site certificate complements the already existing EAL5 certificate. Certificates from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) are accepted in all countries following the Common Criteria specifications. Customers throughout the value chain benefit from increased flexibility and cost savings as they are now enabled to include the Smartrac site certificate in their own product certificates.



“With the completion of the second EAL5+ site certification, we are the only high security inlay and eCover manufacturer who has two active EAL5+ site certificates”, says Dr. Christian Fischer, CEO of Smartrac. “We are very pleased that we are able to offer our customers a future-proof and flexible security commitment which serves their needs.”



The facility in Reichshof-Wehnrath, Germany, is part of the company’s global network of certified high security production facilities in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. which comply with a range of quality and security standards, among them Security Assurance Certification from NASPO, ISO 9001 certification, and site certificates supporting the EAL5+ assurance level.