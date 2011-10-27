© Evertiq

Sony buys-out Ericsson in JV

Sony Ericsson is to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony.

Sony Corporation (“Sony”) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (“Ericsson”) today announced that Sony will acquire Ericsson’s 50 percent stake in Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB (“Sony Ericsson”), making the mobile handset business a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony.



The transaction gives Sony an opportunity to rapidly integrate smartphones into its broad array of network-connected consumer electronics devices – including tablets, televisions and personal computers- and takes into account the evolution of the market toward smart phones, Sony stated.



The transaction also provides Sony with a broad IP cross-licensing agreement and ownership of five essential patent families. Ericsson is to receive EUR 1.05 billion cash payment in the deal.



“This acquisition makes sense for Sony and Ericsson, and it will make the difference for consumers, who want to connect with content wherever they are, whenever they want. With a vibrant smartphone business and by gaining access to important strategic IP, notably a broad cross-license agreement, our four-screen strategy is in place. We can more rapidly and more widely offer consumers smartphones, laptops, tablets and televisions that seamlessly connect with one another and open up new worlds of online entertainment. This includes Sony’s own acclaimed network services, like the PlayStation Network and Sony Entertainment Network,” said Sir Howard Stringer, Sony’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.