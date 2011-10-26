Business | October 26, 2011
Semtech expands the 4D-Touch Platform
Semtech Corp. announced the SX8674/75/76/77/78 multi-touch resistive touchscreen controllers which bring pinch and stretch gesture recognition to the Semtech 4D-Touch platform.
The SX867X family is part of Semtech’s 4D-Touch platform of ultra low power controllers that are packed with innovative features such as long-distance proximity detection and advanced haptics driver support in an extremely tiny footprint. They also feature robust ±15kV ESD protection making them ideal for a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, DSC, handheld GPS, IP phones, printers, automotive center consoles and POS terminals.
“Multi-touch gesture support is a very popular way to improve the user experience of many consumer electronic devices, and the SX867X devices allow manufacturers to deliver that functionality along with proximity detection and haptics control in a single tiny footprint,” said Sam Massih, Product Line Director, Consumer Analog Products for Semtech. “Coupled that with the ultra low power consumption and robust on-chip ESD protection, these complete touch sensing devices will enable OEMs to enhance the user experience in their next generation consumer products without adding any significant cost to the enabling electronics or panels.”
The SX8674/75/76/77/78 which are all offered in space-saving 2.07mm x 2.07mm 19-WLCSP as well as 4mm x 4mm 20-QFN packages while the touch only version SX8651 and SX8653 come in a small 1.46mm x 1.96mm 12- WLCSP and 3mm x 3mmm 12-DFN (4mm x 3mm 14-DFN for SX8653). Semtech guarantees all of these devices to operate over the extended (-40°C to +85°C) temperature range.
Key features of SX8651/53/74/75/76/77/78
- Low-power operation
- SX8651/53: 1.65V to 3.7V
- SX8674/75/76/77/78: 2.3V to 3.6V
- 30uA @ 2.3V 8ksps
- 0.4uA shut-down current
- 4/5-wire touchscreen interface with programmable digital filtering/averaging
- Multi-touch gesture support on regular 4-wire resistive touchscreen
- Fully integrated, programmable proximity sensing (SX8674/76/77) with greater than 5cm detection distance
- Built-in haptics driver for LRA and ERM (SX8674/75/77/78)
- On-chip ESD protection up to ±15kV
- Ultra small footprint of 4mm x 4mm or smaller
- Dedicated hardware reset pin
- 400kHz I²C interface / SPI (SX8653)
Pricing & availability
The SX8651/53/74/75/76/77/78 are available in production quantities and come in WLCSP and QFN/DFN packages. Per unit pricing (10,000-unit volume) ranges from $0.88 for the SX8651 to $1.62 for the SX8677.
