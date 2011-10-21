Mouser and Segger partner

Mouser Electronics, Inc., partnered with Segger to deliver embedded development tools to design engineers worldwide.

With this agreement in place, design engineers will be connected to Segger’s highly integrated, cost-effective programming and development tools such as the Flasher (programmer) and the industry leading J-Link/J-Trace family of JTAG emulators. The Segger emulator and programmer families support ARM, PPC, ST, and Renesas processers. Segger is continuously adding support for additional devices.



“Segger cuts development time for new designs by offering affordable, high quality, flexible and easy-to-use development tools, allowing developers to focus on their applications,” says James Murphy, Segger Technical Sales Engineer. “Mouser shares these goals, and this new partnership will give our customers quick and easy access to our great line of products.”