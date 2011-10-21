Business | October 21, 2011
China’s LED Lighting Market Trends, Outlook and Forecast 2011~2015
LEDinside estimates that the 2010 worldwide lighting market (including traditional and LED luminaires) reached 79.3 billion USD (excluding automotive lighting market).
LEDinside estimates that the current global lighting market share in the developed areas, covering Europe and North America, exceeded 50%, with the overall market scale nearing 40 billion USD. On the other hand, while the 2010 Chinese lighting market only reached 12.2 billion USD, accounting for 15.4% of the global market share, the LED lighting demand in China continues to grow due to the stimulated economic growth and infrastructure expansion along with the related government policies, aiming at closing the urban and rural area divides.
As the lighting markets in Europe, America, and Japan are on the brink of saturation, only the lighting market in China is still in the expansion. LEDinside projects that the Chinese lighting market share can rise to 18.3% in 2015 with the total Chinese market value reaching 20 billion USD.
Following the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and 2010 Shanghai World Expo, LED lighting, an industry which was seldom mentioned in the past, grew rapidly along with these global events. In light of the economy and policy, Chinese government has proposed macro-economic control slogans such as expanding the domestic demand and stimulating growth.
It is expected that in the coming few years, China will speed up construction projects, establish the rural infrastructure facilities, strengthen the construction of ecological environment and establishing the construction and infrastructures such as rapid railways, roads, and airports.
In addition, with the largest population in the world, the Chinese government is actively promoting the industrial and commercial development. Without comprehensive planning, China will face power shortage in the near future. However, with new, alternative energy developments remain to be seen, topped with the alarming Japanese nuclear disaster, energy alternatives must be found in the near future to avoid limiting power consumption.
In recent years, as Chinese government aggressively advocates energy conservation and carbon emission reduction, the LED lighting industry’s energy-saving and environment-friendly attributes have pushed forth its role as the flagship lighting project for the Chinese government.
With China regarded as one of the fast growing LED markets in the world, the Chinese LED lighting industry development is considered profitable by investors, with the investment in the industry to be increased significantly in the foreseeable future,
As the lighting markets in Europe, America, and Japan are on the brink of saturation, only the lighting market in China is still in the expansion. LEDinside projects that the Chinese lighting market share can rise to 18.3% in 2015 with the total Chinese market value reaching 20 billion USD.
Following the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and 2010 Shanghai World Expo, LED lighting, an industry which was seldom mentioned in the past, grew rapidly along with these global events. In light of the economy and policy, Chinese government has proposed macro-economic control slogans such as expanding the domestic demand and stimulating growth.
It is expected that in the coming few years, China will speed up construction projects, establish the rural infrastructure facilities, strengthen the construction of ecological environment and establishing the construction and infrastructures such as rapid railways, roads, and airports.
In addition, with the largest population in the world, the Chinese government is actively promoting the industrial and commercial development. Without comprehensive planning, China will face power shortage in the near future. However, with new, alternative energy developments remain to be seen, topped with the alarming Japanese nuclear disaster, energy alternatives must be found in the near future to avoid limiting power consumption.
In recent years, as Chinese government aggressively advocates energy conservation and carbon emission reduction, the LED lighting industry’s energy-saving and environment-friendly attributes have pushed forth its role as the flagship lighting project for the Chinese government.
With China regarded as one of the fast growing LED markets in the world, the Chinese LED lighting industry development is considered profitable by investors, with the investment in the industry to be increased significantly in the foreseeable future,
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments