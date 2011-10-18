Business | October 18, 2011
Vishay Intertechnology expanded its DG92xx family
Vishay Intertechnology expanded its DG92xx family of CMOS analog switching and multiplexer products with the introduction of four new devices designed for 2.7 V to 16 V single-supply or ± 2.7 V to ± 8 V dual-supply operation.
The products released today include a dual SPDT analog switch (DG9236), an 8-channel multiplexer (DG9251), a dual 4-channel multiplexer (DG9252), and a triple 2-channel multiplexer (DG9253). The new devices are optimized for touch panels, tablets, data acquisition, healthcare, instrumentation, and automation equipment.
The DG9251, DG9252, and DG9253 are fully specified at + 16 V, + 5 V, and ± 5 V. Compatible with CMOS and GPIO control signals, the devices' control inputs have guaranteed 1.4 V logic high when operating from + 5 V or ± 5 V supplies, and 1.65 V logic high when operating from a + 16 V supply. For CMOS/TTL microprocessor control signals, the DG9236 has a guaranteed 1.8 V logic high when operating from a +16 V power supply.
The three multiplexers are offered in the compact 1.8 mm by 2.6 mm miniQFN-16 package while the DG9236 analog switch is offered in the 1.4 mm by 1.8 mm miniQFN-10 package with a low 0.55 mm profile. The devices' plastic miniQFN packages are the smallest in the industry and are comparable to WCSP-type packages.
At - 3 dB, the multiplexers offer a bandwidth of 314 MHz (DG9251), 449 MHz (DG9252), and 480 MHz (DG9253) and provide excellent isolation performance of - 45 dB (typical) at 100 MHz and crosstalk of - 48 dB (typical) at 100 MHz. The DG9236 features a bandwidth of 800 MHz and - 70 dB crosstalk and - 62 dB off-isolation at 10 MHz. All four devices are specified for an operating temperature range of - 40 °C to + 85 °C.
Fabricated using Vishay's proprietary CMOS process, the switch and multiplexers feature low parasitic capacitance, charge injection, leakage current, and power consumption. Designed to handle a wide range of analog and high-speed pulses, the devices conduct equally well in both directions, offer rail-to-rail analog signal handling, and can be used as both multiplexers and de-multiplexers.
