Digi-Key and Macronix partner globally

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and the US subsidiary of Macronix International Co., Ltd. have signed a global distribution agreement.

“We are pleased to announce this distribution agreement with Macronix,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key's vice president of semiconductors. “With the company’s strong product offering in NOR Flash Memory devices and its commitment to R&D, customers worldwide will benefit from the wide range of memory densities Digi-Key now provides.”



“As the leading supplier of Serial Flash Memory, Macronix is committed to continuously expand its global presence and service,” said Winston Chen, associate vice president of Microelectronics & Memory Solution Group at Macronix. “This distribution agreement with Digi-Key will provide customers and design engineers with instant access to Macronix’s broad product portfolio. We look forward to serving our diversified global customer base with Digi-Key’s online presence and user-friendly order fulfillment. We are very pleased to be Digi-Key’s global supplier.”