Analog to reach USD 61.9<em>bn</em> by 2015

The semiconductor market may be experiencing a downturn, but that doesn't have to mean all news is bad news.

Analog, within the Computing, Consumer, and Communications markets, will see some strong growth over the next few years, growing 13.8%, 8.6%, and 12.8% in 2011, 2012, and 2013 respectively.



These numbers are pulled from Semico's MAP Model database. This method accounts for about 80% of the overall market. All monitored categories combined will reach USD 61.9 billion, a 7.9% increase over 2010's USD 42.4 billion.



Breaking this number out farther, we can see that in 2010, the consumer market accounted for 33.3% of the Analog market, but in 2015, it will only account for 23.4%. Where is that Analog migrating?



To smartphones.