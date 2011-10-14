Seagate provides update on Thailand operations

Seagate Technology plc provided an update to its operations in Thailand in light of the severe flooding in the region. Currently, all Seagate factories in Thailand are operational.

Currently, all Seagate factories in Thailand are operational and there are no logistical issues with employees reaching its factories. However, the hard disk drive component supply chain is being disrupted and it is expected that certain components in the supply chain will be constrained. Given the volatility of the situation it is unclear what the magnitude of the supply chain disruption will be to Seagate’s hard disk drive output from its Thailand operations.



Seagate is actively managing its supply chain and factory output to align production capabilities and optimize its build schedule to meet customer requirements. As a result of the disruption caused by the floods, Seagate anticipates hard drive supply will be constrained throughout the current quarter.



This devastating natural disaster has tragically taken hundreds of lives and displaced many families. At this time, Seagate reports that all of its employees in the region are safe.



Seagate’s Thailand facilities:



Teparuk - Seagate Teparuk was established in 1988 to produce head stack and head gimbal assemblies. / Address: 1627 Moo 7, Teparuk Rd, Tambol Teparuk, Amphur Muang, Samutprakarn 10270



Korat - Seagate Korat was established in 1996 to manufacture components - slider, head assembly and head gimbal assembly - as well as hard drives. / Address: 90 Moo 15, Tambol Sungnoen, Amphur Sungnoen, Nakhon-Ratchasima 30170