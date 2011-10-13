Johnson Controls forecasts USD 44<em>bn</em> in sales in fiscal 2012

"The company's long-term growth story is intact," said Stephen A. Roell, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson Controls.

Highlights:



- Consolidated net sales of approximately $44.2 billion, up 9%



- Diluted earnings per share of $2.85 - $3.00, up approximately 20%



- ($0.09) negative impact on 2012 earnings associated with pension funding and advanced battery JV consolidation



- Sales and margin improvements in all three of its businesses: Automotive Experience, Power Solutions and Building Efficiency



- Increased levels of capital investment to support growth opportunities



"The company's long-term growth story is intact," said Stephen A. Roell, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson Controls. "Our market strength, product technology, and global distribution make us uniquely positioned to take advantage of the global mega-trends of energy efficiency and sustainability, and growth in emerging markets. We are investing to drive above-market performance and extend our global leadership position over the long term."



Q4 2011 forecast



Johnson Controls said it expects to report 2011 fourth quarter revenues of approximately $10.7 billion and earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, excluding non-recurring items.