Native Instruments use XMOS Silicon

Native Instruments has adopted XMOS processors as an audio streaming platform in their product range, helping them to deliver USB Audio Class 2.0 compliant and differentiated products.

Native Instruments has integrated a single XMOS chip with software based on the XMOS USB Audio 2.0 reference design into a variety of new products. The ability to re-use major parts of the software, allowed their engineers to focus on the differentiating features and reduce the time taken to bring the products to market.



“We are amazed by how rapidly our engineers have learnt to use XMOS devices, and the speed with which they are able to design new products,” said Mate Galic, Chief Technology Officer and President, Native Instruments.