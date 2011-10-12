SensorLogic partners with ClearConnex

SensorLogic and ClearConnex announced partnership that links cloud-based platform with portable wireless device agent.

As a first step, the firms have integrated the portable ClearComm wireless device agent into the SensorLogic Service Delivery Platform.



“Working with application platform partners like SensorLogic helps us extend the value of our portable agent technology,” said Manuel Zepeda, President of ClearConnex. “Both companies are interested in simplifying M2M solutions, so the integration of our platforms is compelling to developers and integrators.”



“Partnering with ClearConnex is an excellent complement to our open approach to device communication, management and support,” said Paul Henderson, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management for SensorLogic. “The ClearConnex M2M wireless device agent significantly expands the options that our customers have when choosing modules and modems for their M2M solutions.”