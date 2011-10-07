Business | October 07, 2011
ARM and UMC extend long-term IP partnership into 28nm
ARM and UMC announced a long-term agreement that provides UMC foundry customers with access to the latest advanced ARM Artisan Physical IP solutions validated on UMC’s 28HPM process technology.
This latest 28nm process technology targets a wide range of applications that includes portable devices, such as mobile and wireless, and high performance applications, such as digital home and high-speed networking. Harnessing the strengths of both companies, this collaboration will deliver superior technology and support to mutual customers.
“We are pleased that UMC has selected ARM Artisan Physical IP for its 28HPM process. Mutual customers will now have access to a complete solution of advanced physical IP that is highly suited for implementing ARM technology , such as the ARM Cortex™-A processor series,” commented Simon Segars, executive vice president and general manager, Physical IP Division, ARM. ”Extending the relationship between ARM and UMC will enable deeper collaboration and innovation in the development of process technology and advanced physical IP at 28nm nodes. This will result in optimized performance, energy efficiency and chip density, and extends ARM’s commitment to deliver rich technology platforms for advanced node designs.”
“We are delighted to expand our long-standing relationship with ARM, which spans over 10 years," said S. C. Chien, vice president, Customer Engineering & IP Development Design Support Divisions, UMC. "This UMC-sponsored development will provide customers with access to the most comprehensive ARM physical IP solutions on UMC’s versatile and robust process technologies. This will enable faster time-to-market for critical market segments. The cooperation further demonstrates our commitment to delivering industry leading resources for customers designing into UMC’s most advanced 28nm process node.”
UMC’s 28HPM process technology is scheduled for pilot production in mid 2012.
