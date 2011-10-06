Business | October 06, 2011
EDA Consortium reports revenue increase for 2Q/2011
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 17.6% for 2Q/2011 to USD 1'438.1 million, compared to USD 1'222.9 million in 2Q/2010.
Sequential EDA revenue for 2Q/2011 decreased 0.6% compared to 1Q/2011, while the four- quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 16.3%.
"Second quarter 2011 results represent a significant increase in all product categories compared to the second quarter 2010, with CAE, PCB & MCM, SIP, and services all showing double digit increases", said Wally Rhines, EDAC chair and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. "Geographically, all regions realized increased revenue in Q2 2011 compared to Q2 2010, with double digit increases in the Americas, Japan, and Asia/Pacific regions."
"Second quarter 2011 results represent a significant increase in all product categories compared to the second quarter 2010, with CAE, PCB & MCM, SIP, and services all showing double digit increases", said Wally Rhines, EDAC chair and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. "Geographically, all regions realized increased revenue in Q2 2011 compared to Q2 2010, with double digit increases in the Americas, Japan, and Asia/Pacific regions."
Companies that were tracked employed 26'721 professionals in 2Q/2011, an increase of 1% compared to the 26'457 people employed in 1Q/2011, and up 2.9% compared to 2Q/2010.Revenue by Product Category
The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 549.8 million in 2Q/2011, which represents a 19.8% increase over 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 17.3%.
IC Physical Design & Verification revenue increased to USD 286.9 million in 2Q/2011, a 5.8% increase compared to Q2 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 9%.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 144.9 million represents an increase of 21.7% compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 17%.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 367.7 million in 2Q/2011, a 22.6% increase compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 25.1%.
Services revenue was USD 88.8 million in Q2 2011, an increase of 19.9% compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 3.6%.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $626.1 million of EDA products and services in 2Q/2011, an increase of 21.1% compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 17.7%.
Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) was up 8.8% in 2Q/2011 compared to 2Q/2010 on revenues of USD 246.5 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 8.4%.
Second quarter 2011 revenue from Japan increased 17.8% to USD 253.9 million compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 11.1%.
The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 311.6 million in 2Q/2011, an 18.1% increase compared to the same quarter in 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 26%.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments