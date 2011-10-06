EDA Consortium reports revenue increase for 2Q/2011

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 17.6% for 2Q/2011 to USD 1'438.1 million, compared to USD 1'222.9 million in 2Q/2010.

EDAC

Companies that were tracked employed 26'721 professionals in 2Q/2011, an increase of 1% compared to the 26'457 people employed in 1Q/2011, and up 2.9% compared to 2Q/2010.Revenue by Product Category



The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 549.8 million in 2Q/2011, which represents a 19.8% increase over 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 17.3%.

IC Physical Design & Verification revenue increased to USD 286.9 million in 2Q/2011, a 5.8% increase compared to Q2 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 9%.



Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 144.9 million represents an increase of 21.7% compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 17%.



Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 367.7 million in 2Q/2011, a 22.6% increase compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 25.1%.



Services revenue was USD 88.8 million in Q2 2011, an increase of 19.9% compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 3.6%.



Revenue by Region



The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $626.1 million of EDA products and services in 2Q/2011, an increase of 21.1% compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 17.7%.



Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) was up 8.8% in 2Q/2011 compared to 2Q/2010 on revenues of USD 246.5 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 8.4%.



Second quarter 2011 revenue from Japan increased 17.8% to USD 253.9 million compared to 2Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 11.1%.



The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 311.6 million in 2Q/2011, an 18.1% increase compared to the same quarter in 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 26%.

Sequential EDA revenue for 2Q/2011 decreased 0.6% compared to 1Q/2011, while the four- quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 16.3%."Second quarter 2011 results represent a significant increase in all product categories compared to the second quarter 2010, with CAE, PCB & MCM, SIP, and services all showing double digit increases", said Wally Rhines,chair and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. "Geographically, all regions realized increased revenue in Q2 2011 compared to Q2 2010, with double digit increases in the Americas, Japan, and Asia/Pacific regions."