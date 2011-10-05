IR with family of 600V automotive-qualified IGBTs

International Rectifier has launched a family of automotive-qualified 600V IGBTs optimized for variable speed motor control and power supply applications used in electric and hybrid vehicles.

The new devices cover a broad current range and offer a short circuit rating of ≥ 5μs, low Vce(on) and positive Vce(on) temperature coefficient for various motor drive systems from electric air conditioning to main traction inverters requiring high power density from 24 to 160A.



Additional features common to the family include square reverse bias safe operating area (SRBSOA), integrated soft recovery diode and junction temperature of 175°C (max.).



Featuring low conduction and switching losses, IR’s new automotive –qualified family of 600 V IGBTs are ideally suited for a variety of variable speed motor control applications used in electric and hybrid vehicle platforms.