Business | October 03, 2011
STMicro and Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute cooperate
STMicroelectronics and Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) unveiled the industry’s first 3D video receiver based on the new MPEG-DASH standard for dynamic and adaptive HTTP streaming.
HTTP streaming enables high-quality video delivery over IP to connected TV sets, set-top boxes and mobile terminals. Recently released by the 3GPP and MPEG groups, Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) aims to simplify the deployment of broadband video streaming services across different network infrastructures and end devices, replacing the multitude of proprietary HTTP streaming protocols with one open, standardized solution.
DASH defines formats for content preparation and tools for fast and efficient content adaptation. It supports trick modes, multi-language subtitles and audio tracks, ad insertion and multiple digital rights management technologies aimed at protecting content, and works with standard web-server and cache technologies.
The ST-HHI 3D adaptive streaming environment comprises a video server, a PC connected to a 3D monitor, and a thin client with 2D display. The 3D video content is generated and delivered over IP from a remote server to both terminals, while the same 3D video flow is automatically adapted to 2D in the thin client. The prototype implements the DASH technology in GStreamer, a popular multimedia framework for PC and embedded platforms that supports a wide range of media formats and streaming protocols.
“DASH enables efficient and easy video delivery – both on-demand and live streaming - over the existing Internet infrastructure to any connected device without any special provisions,” said Amedeo Zuccaro, Director, Security & Multimedia System R&D, ST’s Advanced Systems Technology Group. “Through our collaboration with HHI, we are the first silicon manufacturer with native support for DASH-based adaptive video streaming integrated in our devices.”
DASH defines formats for content preparation and tools for fast and efficient content adaptation. It supports trick modes, multi-language subtitles and audio tracks, ad insertion and multiple digital rights management technologies aimed at protecting content, and works with standard web-server and cache technologies.
“3D video technology left the labs and niches, hit the market and is now available for everyone,” said Dr.-Ing. Thomas Schierl, head of Fraunhofer HHI’s Multimedia Communications Group. “We are happy to be collaborating with ST to prepare the next generation of devices for the delivery of stereoscopic and multiview video content.”The ST-HHI DASH-based software video receiver uses sophisticated algorithms to guarantee uninterrupted video delivery and optimal viewing experiences through automatic selection of bit-rate, video resolution and format based on the actual network conditions, end-device capabilities and user preferences. Bandwidth fluctuations are compensated for by automatic variation of the video bit-rate while the video format is automatically selected according to the type of terminal, so that consumers are able to watch the same 3D content on standard 2D-display devices.
The ST-HHI 3D adaptive streaming environment comprises a video server, a PC connected to a 3D monitor, and a thin client with 2D display. The 3D video content is generated and delivered over IP from a remote server to both terminals, while the same 3D video flow is automatically adapted to 2D in the thin client. The prototype implements the DASH technology in GStreamer, a popular multimedia framework for PC and embedded platforms that supports a wide range of media formats and streaming protocols.
“DASH enables efficient and easy video delivery – both on-demand and live streaming - over the existing Internet infrastructure to any connected device without any special provisions,” said Amedeo Zuccaro, Director, Security & Multimedia System R&D, ST’s Advanced Systems Technology Group. “Through our collaboration with HHI, we are the first silicon manufacturer with native support for DASH-based adaptive video streaming integrated in our devices.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments