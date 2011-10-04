Business | October 04, 2011
The modular approach to tire pressure monitoring systems
Melexis announced its second generation solution for TPMS, which combines the MLX91801 Pressure Sensor and MLX72013 RF Transmitter.
Further, this TPMS module can be associated to the MLX71122 Multi-Channel RF Receiver in order to build a complete highly integrated solution, compliant with existing Remote Keyless Entry (RKE) systems.
Tire pressure monitoring is a proven safety enhancement to any vehicle, whether passenger car, light truck, heavy truck or bus. The challenges of meeting regional regulations, and OEM system compatibility, favor modular solutions for most vehicles.
A modular approach pairs the MLX91801, System in a Package (SIP) analog pressure sensor and sensor interface micro-controller, with an optimized RF Transmitter, the MLX72013. Adding an external roll sensor and peripheral passive support components yields a complete, cost effective, TPMS solution.
The pressure sensing element is a MEMS based absolute resistive bridge pressure sensor. The communication interface provides commands for receiving and sending data to the host system. A standard software library with low-level routines gives access to all the IC’s functions. Application examples provided by Melexis offer an introduction to the Melexis microcontroller programming and allow quick custom developments.
The MLX91801 pressure sensor block offers 1% Full Scale accuracy. The default pressure range is 100 – 800 kPa. Other ranges are available by request.
The MLX72013 ASK / FSK transmitter IC is designed for applications in the license-free 433 MHz ISM (Industrial-Scientific-Medical) band air interface for wireless communications. 433 MHz is available for use worldwide. It has been designed to meet the latest evolution of the EN 300 220 telecommunications standard; but it can also be used in other countries with similar standards, e.g. FCC part 15.231.
The MLX71122 is a multi-channel receiver IC based on a double-conversion super-heterodyne architecture. It is designed to receive FSK and ASK modulated RF signals either in 8 predefined frequency channels or frequency programmable via a 3-wire serial programming interface (SPI). Thanks to its highly linear RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indication), the MLX71122 allows for automatic wheel identification hence providing users with further integration capabilities.
Tire pressure monitoring is a proven safety enhancement to any vehicle, whether passenger car, light truck, heavy truck or bus. The challenges of meeting regional regulations, and OEM system compatibility, favor modular solutions for most vehicles.
A modular approach pairs the MLX91801, System in a Package (SIP) analog pressure sensor and sensor interface micro-controller, with an optimized RF Transmitter, the MLX72013. Adding an external roll sensor and peripheral passive support components yields a complete, cost effective, TPMS solution.
Ivan Zagan, Product Line Manager for TPMS at Melexis says:” Although the current trend for automotive TPMS sensors is in the direction of fully integrated solutions there is significant advantage in flexibility and cost for a modular solution”The MLX91801 contains blocks for control of the sensor interface, communication interface and power management blocks supporting extremely low power consumption in standby mode. The device measures pressure, temperature and supply voltage.
The pressure sensing element is a MEMS based absolute resistive bridge pressure sensor. The communication interface provides commands for receiving and sending data to the host system. A standard software library with low-level routines gives access to all the IC’s functions. Application examples provided by Melexis offer an introduction to the Melexis microcontroller programming and allow quick custom developments.
The MLX91801 pressure sensor block offers 1% Full Scale accuracy. The default pressure range is 100 – 800 kPa. Other ranges are available by request.
The MLX72013 ASK / FSK transmitter IC is designed for applications in the license-free 433 MHz ISM (Industrial-Scientific-Medical) band air interface for wireless communications. 433 MHz is available for use worldwide. It has been designed to meet the latest evolution of the EN 300 220 telecommunications standard; but it can also be used in other countries with similar standards, e.g. FCC part 15.231.
The MLX71122 is a multi-channel receiver IC based on a double-conversion super-heterodyne architecture. It is designed to receive FSK and ASK modulated RF signals either in 8 predefined frequency channels or frequency programmable via a 3-wire serial programming interface (SPI). Thanks to its highly linear RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indication), the MLX71122 allows for automatic wheel identification hence providing users with further integration capabilities.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments