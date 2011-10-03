Linear Technology: 30 Years and more to come

Founded 30 years ago, Linear Technology commemorated three decades of innovation in analog integrated circuits.

Founded in September 1981, at the dawn of the digital revolution, some questioned the wisdom of founding a company focused purely on analog technology. Over these 30 years, the worldwide analog market has grown from USD 2 billion to over USD 40 billion today, and Linear has prospered with that growth.



Bob Swanson, Executive Chairman and Co-founder, stated, “Our steadfast commitment to product innovation over three decades has enabled Linear to grow and prosper, independent of which end-markets were driving demand at any given time.”



Bob Dobkin, Vice President, Engineering, Chief Technical Officer and Co-Founder added, “Thirty years of innovative products from an innovative engineering team has been validated by the acceptance of Linear Technology in the marketplace.”



Lothar Maier, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “It’s fitting that this is Linear’s 30th anniversary as well as the company’s best year yet.”



A select list of these Linear innovations:



1982 - Industry standard precision op amps



1986 - Highest stability precision voltage reference



1986 - LT1070 – First 5A single chip easy-to-use switching regulator



1989 - First CMOS low power RS485 chip (LTC485)



1992 - Hot Swap family



1993 - Burst Mode DC/DC converters



1999 - High efficiency, multiphase synchronous switching regulators



2001 - Power over Ethernet (PoE) controllers



2002 - First buck-boost regulators



2005 - High linearity active mixers with on-chip transformer



2005 - First high speed 16-Bit ADC with 100dB SFDR



2006 - µModule DC/DC converters



2007 - LT3080 – First single resistor adjustable linear regulator



2008 - First precision battery monitor device for hybrid/electric vehicles



2009 - Digital power management monitors & controllers



2010 - Energy harvesting 20mV input boost/power manager



2011 - First 18-Bit, 1Msps SAR ADC with 102dB SNR