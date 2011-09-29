ACAL BFi signs agreement with OriginGPS

ACAL BFi has signed a pan-European franchise agreement with OriginGPS. The agreement adds the industry’s smallest integrated GPS antenna module to ACAL BFi’s linecard, in addition to OriginGPS’ Noise Free Zone (NFZ) technology.

ACAL BFi’s Philippe Gruson, President, explains; “Developing smaller and more reliable products for wireless connectivity is a key design goal for many of our customers. OriginGPS’ highly integrated miniature GPS modules support this by offering low power consumption as well as excellent sensitivity and noise immunity in an ultra-compact footprint.”



Haim Goldberger, CEO for OriginGPS adds; “The expertise and experience of ACAL BFi’s team of wireless design specialists, combined with their range of in-house test and manufacturing services, will enable our customers to reduce their R&D costs whilst getting state-of-the-art wireless connectivity products to market faster and with minimum risk.”