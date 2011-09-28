Motorola designs own LTE chip for Droid Bionic

Motorola started shipping its highly anticipated Droid Bionic less than a couple weeks ago. ABI Research has dismantled, analyzed, and tested the device down to the component level. The conclusion?

“Motorola took a smart approach to introducing new technology by integrating their new components with previously tested technology. It is pretty easy to surmise what caused the launch delays”.

The second fastest application processor tested to date, a custom LTE chip designed by Motorola, the CDMA portion of the phone from Qualcomm, and some new RF components alongside a filter technology from a decade ago.According to ABI Research vice president of engineering James Mielke, “Motorola has mixed some of the latest technology with quite a few components now considered the norm and a few that have not been seen in phones for years.” One of the newer components, the OMAP4430, scored well in performance testing but not quite high enough to top the leaderboard.• LTE modem designed by Motorola• A new LTE transceiver from Intel (Infineon)• An interesting RF configuration supporting more than the advertised CDMA/LTE support• Transition from Nvidia Tegra II to OMAP4430 application processor.