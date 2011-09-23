Business | September 23, 2011
Sysgo's PikeOS used by GosNIIAS in Russian IMA demonstrator
GosNIIAS, Research Centre of the Russian Aviation Industry, presented a new version of an IMA demonstrator with the PikeOS real-time OS.. The Autopilot Model Application is part of the Russian IMA activities and its porting to PikeOS is one of the results of 2-year collaboration between GosNIIAS and Sysgo.
GosNIIAS presented the IMA demonstrator composed of multivendor software and hardware. One of its components was a hardware module running PikeOS and the Autopilot Model Application. The hardware module was developed by the NKB VS company (Taganrog, Russia).
The Autopilot Model Application was developed within the bounds of the Russian IMA program according to ARINC-653 - the international standard that defines the requirements for aviation RTOS and the API for application software. While developing the joint exposition, this application was ported to PikeOS, and its successful functioning proved the possibility of using PikeOS for IMA platform development.
As part of the demonstrator, the Autopilot Model Application interacts with Display, FMS (Flight Management System model application implemented using an other real-time OS) and the PC based software model of an aircraft.
One of the goals of the project was to support the IMA approach. The concept of Integrated Modular Avionics was invented in the early '90s to overcome the vast number of single electronic devices in the avionics.
"Our decision to go with PikeOS was a natural choice", said Yuriy Solodelov, software engineer from GosNIIAS. "The product from Sysgo is already seen by the avionics community as a promising RTOS that not only fits the current requirements of the ARINC 653 and DO-178B international standards but also has shown itself as an excellent platform for application porting and development".
The concept of PikeOS follows the ARINC 653 standard. ARINC 653 requires robust partitioning, protection of privileged services, a generic communication interface, health monitoring, and an API with typical services suitable for avionics applications. That's what PikeOS provides today as a software platform used in the Airbus A350 and A400M.
"Our collaboration with GosNIIAS was easy," said Dr. Sergey Tverdyshev, R&D project leader at Sysgo. "We have in common with GosNIIAS an expertise in IMA but also an involvement in the next generation of IMA through various projects with key avionics players."
