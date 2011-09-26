Avnet adds ultra-small form factor components from AOpen

Avnet Embedded Americas has added AOpen’s line of digital signage media players and ultra-small form factor (uSFF) components to its portfolio.

This distribution agreement expands upon an existing, pan-European agreement between the two companies and offers Avnet’s customers access to AOpen’s unique mobile on desktop (MoDT) technology.



"We are pleased to partner with Avnet to provide our professional digital signage solutions,” said Dale Tsai, president of AOpen America. "I strongly believe the partnership will benefit our customers in helping develop more solution-centric technology or services that fulfill the global market demand."



"Adding AOpen to our Americas offering provides our customers with an energy-efficient, cost-effective MoDT platform – flexible enough to adapt to a multitude of customized applications,” said Chuck Kostalnick, senior vice president of Avnet Embedded Americas. “As we expand our product offering, Avnet Embedded also adds strength to our integration capabilities and the breadth of solutions we offer to help propel our customers’ designs forward."