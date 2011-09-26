RFID Components & PLUS Location Systems team up

UK-based RFID Components has been appointed as the European Distributor for PLUS Location Systems’ range of UWB , RTLS .

As the only value-added distributor for this advanced real-time, precision location technology in Europe, RFID Components Ltd adds a new dimension to its existing range of passive and active RFID hardware solutions.

The ability to securely locate, identify, and optimise every important asset and person moving within a facility in real time can be vital for retailers, manufacturers, entertainment/gaming companies, and healthcare providers.



UWB RTLS from PLUS Location Systems enables visibility to activities and interactions occurring in real time, with unparalleled accuracy – typically within a matter of inches, and is ideal for use in challenging RF environments that can be problematic for GPS systems and other RFID technologies.



Commenting on the new partnership, RFID Components Business Development Manager, Jon Parsell, explains: "Here at RFID Components Ltd., we’ve long been recognised as a pioneer in the field of RFID technology. Consistent with our position as an industry leader, we’re always innovating to ensure our customers are equipped with the latest technologies. PLUS Location System provides our extensive sales channel with new location-based capabilities that will increase the size and scope of market applications they can now address. While our existing RFID technology tells them ‘what it is’, PLUS can now also tell them “where it is” once or even multiple times per second. There’s a significant value attached to this knowledge in a variety of manufacturing, warehousing and commercial environments."



PLUS Location Systems’ president Paul Smelser said: “As we continue to scale our global reach in response to the market demand for ultra wideband RTLS solutions, we are very pleased to add RFID Components as a value-added distributor in Europe to better serve our resellers and solution providers with this new two-tier distribution channel.”