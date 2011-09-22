Microchip Technology celebrates with Samsung Electronics

Microchip Technology shipped the 10 billionth PIC microcontroller (MCU) - the 32-bit PIC32MX340F256 - to Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. approximately 10 months after delivering its nine billionth.

According to Sanghi, going from nine to 10 billion in less than a year is a significant accomplishment for Microchip, as it continues to gain worldwide market share.

“The shipment of our 10 billionth PIC microcontroller is a remarkable achievement, and shipping it to a giant in the electronics industry like Samsung makes it even more satisfying,” said Microchip’s president and CEO Steve Sanghi.“We have reached this milestone because our PIC microcontroller portfolio, MPLAB development systems, direct sales and sales-channel partners provide maximum benefits for customers to reach their design goals.”A customer for many years, Samsung uses a broad range of Microchip’s embedded-control solutions across many of its diverse product lines, including 8, 16 and 32-bit PIC microcontrollers, analog and interface ICs, serial EEPROM memory devices, RF power amplifiers, and Flash memory devices.“Our longstanding relationship with Microchip Technology has been beneficial to both parties, and we are quite pleased with the high performance provided by their growing 32-bit PIC32 microcontroller portfolio,” said Sang Ryong Kim, vice president of R&D, Samsung Electronics, Digital Imaging Division.