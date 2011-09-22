Cambridge Pixel supplies Kelvin Hughes

Cambridge Pixel, a developer of sensor processing and display solutions, is supplying its RadarView PC-based radar display software to Kelvin Hughes.

“We have been aware of the capabilities of Cambridge Pixel for some time and RadarView was our first choice for this application. Given the success of this project we are looking forward to working on future projects with the Cambridge Pixel team.”

Engineers within Kelvin Hughes Surveillance business in Hainault in the East of London, England, needed a cost effective radar maintenance display solution that supported alignment and verification of the radar video in situations where the radar is positioned remotely from the operator displays.The solution also needed to interface with the Kelvin Hughes range of vessel traffic services (VTS) radars (the SBS product family), including its innovative SharpEye solid-state radar, which provides better detection of small targets than conventional magnetron radar and is particularly useful for small target threat detection.Leigh Beeton, head of systems engineering within the Surveillance business at Kelvin Hughes, said: “We were looking for a cost effective, off-the-shelf solution for a radar display for set up and maintenance of our shore-based radar systems. We needed a solution that provided the required features and could operate on a readily available rack mounted PC. The Cambridge Pixel RadarView visualisation software provided this capability.Commenting on the contract, David Johnson, managing director, Cambridge Pixel, said: “We are delighted to be supplying our radar visualisation software to one of the world’s leading radar manufacturers with a history dating back two centuries. Our RadarView visualisation software is part of our SPx suite of software and is targeted towards configuration and maintenance of the radar and complements Kelvin Hughes own radar display products.”