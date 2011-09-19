ASP of LED bulb for 40W bulb with severe dip

The price downtrend of warm white LED light bulbs for 40W and 60W replacement (40W bulb and 60W bulb) persisted in August 2011.

The ASP of LED bulb for 40W bulb took the most severe dip, plunging to USD 23.5 with a 4% decline compared to July this year; the ASP of LED bulb for 60W bulb dropped to USD 43.8, a 1% decrease compared to July this year. The European and American markets underwent the most drastic downturns.



LEDinside indicated that in August, the LED bulb price in Europe experienced the biggest hit, with the ASP of LED bulb for 40W bulb fell by 11% (19% if the exchange rate factor is not taken into account). Although the LED bulb price drop in Europe was sharper than other parts of the world, the ASP of Europe’s LED bulb remained higher than other regions, averaging US$ 29. In fact, the ASPs of LED bulb in Japan and the United States dropped by 4% and 1%, respectively while the ASP in South Korea fell by 2% due to the exchange rate factor.



Moreover, the ASP of LED bulb for 60W bulb dropped to US$ 43.8, a 1% decrease compared to July 2011. While the ASP in the United States took a significant dip of 5%, the ASPs in the rest of the world remained relatively stable. On the other hand, the ASP in the United Kingdom slightly rose due to the exchange rate factor.



The average price for 40W bulb in Aug’11 declined to USD 51/Klm, while the price for 60W bulbs dropped to USD 54/Klm. LEDinside believes that by 2012, LED light bulb price will become more affordable for consumers. Benefiting from bans against incandescent lamps, LED lighting market will see a significant growth in 2012.