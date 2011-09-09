Novatel Wireless partners with Acal BFi

Novatel Wireless and Acal BFi have signed a distribution agreement covering the UK, Italy and Germany to sell, and provide local specialist technical support for Enfora’s N4A wireless connectivity platform and low-power 2G and 3G modules and devices.

“Working with a team recognized for its excellent customer service, strong technical support and high-end design-in services was a key factor when selecting a distribution partner,”explains Novatel Wireless’ CMO, Rob Hadley. “We are excited to partner with ACAL BFi and to bring our comprehensive and smart M2M solutions to key European customers”.



According to ACAL BFI’s President, Philippe Gruson, “The Enfora platforms are a significant addition to the range of products with which our specialist wireless connectivity team can help customers to develop leading-edge and highly differentiated M2M solutions. Our goal is to enable customers to create solutions with increased functionality, lower costs and longer operational life and to get those products to market ahead of their competitors.”