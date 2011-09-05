© Powerstrax

Powerstax with new Director of Sales for EMEA

Powerstax, has appointed a new Director of Sales, EMEA. Rob Hill is returning to the UK from the USA, where for the last six years he has held a number of senior posts in the power industry, to take up this new role.

Tim Worley, CEO of Powerstax, comments:



”Powerstax has continued to grow its export business throughout the global downturn and we are making this strategic appointment to ensure that we find new opportunities in EMEA, while continuing to support our existing customers and sales channels. Our success in the USA is due to our philosophy of becoming an extension to our customer’s design process and offering a full and fast response in every area of our business. As our business continues to grow Rob will ensure EMEA customers have a senior voice within our company”



"We have been looking for the right person for this senior role in Powerstax for some time and Rob brings a great deal of relevant experience with him from which both Powerstax and our customers will benefit”.