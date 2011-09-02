Richardson Electronics acquire Powerlink

Richardson Electronics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Powerlink Specialist Electronics Support Limited (Powerlink).

Powerlink, a UK-based technical service company with locations in London and Dubai, services traveling wave tube (TWT) amplifiers and related equipment for the Satellite Communications market throughout Europe and the Middle East.



The company generated revenues of £1.3 million during its fiscal year ended May 2011. This acquisition positions Richardson Electronics to provide cost-effective distribution, installation and service of microwave tubes to communications, industrial, military and medical users around the world.



“This is the first step in our strategy to make bolt-on acquisitions that take advantage of our existing infrastructure and maximize our channel to market. Powerlink has a long-standing history and excellent reputation in the satellite communication industry. The acquisition of Powerlink creates the foundation for our expansion into technical service centers which allows us to expand our share of the $1 billion microwave tube market. It also allows us to provide technical assistance to our power grid tube customers that do not have the capability to service their own equipment today which will help us increase power grid tube and related electronic component sales,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. The companies expect the transaction to close in early September.