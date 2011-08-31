Meizu smartphone for China includes u-blox GPS

u‑blox’ ultra-sensitive GPS chip UBX-G6010-ST is at the heart of Meizu’s latest M9 multimedia smartphone with GPS.

Developed for the Chinese market, the M9 boasts a long list of features including 3.54-inch high-resolution display with 16 million colors, multi-touch support, web browser, camera, HD media player, and 3D games. It also includes out-of-the-box GPS features such as navigator, digital compass, and accelerometer.



"The sleek, light-weight M9 is our second generation smartphone which delivers the interactivity, powerful applications and vivid multimedia display that consumers in China demand,” said Mr Huang Botiao, Director at Meizu, “This includes a wide range of compelling location-based applications and services which require the highest-performance GPS receiver available. For the M9, u‑blox GPS technology was the clear choice.”



“Meizu has quickly established itself as an innovation leader for smartphone design in China” said Adrian Tan, General Manager of u-blox Asia, “Meizu’s choice of our u-blox 6 GPS chip was based on vital design criteria including chip size, sensitivity, quality, bill of materials, technical support, stand-alone and assisted-GPS operation. We are extremely pleased to meet their demanding expectations, and will continue to deliver our latest innovation to ensure the continued success of Meizu’s products.”