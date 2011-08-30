Microchip with Utility-Band Power-Line Soft-Modem Development Kit

Microchip Technology announced a Power-Line Modem (PLM) PICtail Plus Daughter Board Development Kit (part # AC164145) that is compliant with the utility frequency band.

The kit provides communication over power lines using a Binary Phase Shift Keying modulation scheme, with the onboard modem using the CELENEC A utility frequency baseband of 72 kHz, for communication at a rate of 6 kilobits per second (kbps).



Additionally, the modem hardware is universal power-line compatible, and can operate on 110V or 220V electrical systems.



The soft modem is based upon the scalable dsPIC33F Digital Signal Controller (DSC) architecture and interfaces with Microchip’s Explorer 16 Development Board. It is supported with royalty-free schematics, demo code and software in source-code format, all of which is available for download at http://www.microchip.com/get/9VT7.



“Microchip is expanding its presence in communications and connectivity by offering its second low-cost power line carrier solution,” said Sumit Mitra, vice president of Microchip’s High-Performance Microcontroller Division. “As demand for new utility meters and infrastructure continue to grow, we will support our customers’ needs by offering this Utility A-band design based upon our popular PICtail Plus and Explorer 16 development systems.”