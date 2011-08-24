Unipower completes acquisition of Universal Voltronics

Unipower LLC, announces the acquisition of Universal Voltronics Corporation (UVC). Currently, the company manufactures high-voltage power products ranging in power from 200 watts to 200 kilowatts, including supplies engineered for X-Rays, lasers, e-beam electrostatic, instrumentation and general-purpose markets.

Plans are in place to integrate the Sales, Engineering and Manufacturing functions of UVC and its earlier acquisition, Technipower. Placing these businesses under one roof creates critical mass as well as realizing significant synergies. It is expected that full integration of the businesses will be concluded within the following few months. Technipower and UVC are located in close proximity in Connecticut, further facilitating the integration. The consolidation is expected to be seamless to customers and vendors alike.



Tom Kell, CEO of Unipower commented, “Adding the products and technical abilities of UVC to the current capabilities of our Technipower business makes tremendous sense. The combination of these two businesses results in the creation of a “real force” in the High-Voltage power arena.”