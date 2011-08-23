Enecsys appoints new CEO

Enecsys Limited has appointed Michael (Mike) J. Fister to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Board Member. He replaces Henrik Raunkjaer effective August 22, 2011.

"We selected Mike as the CEO of Enecsys because of his strong technical vision, his drive to understand and meet customer needs and his leadership skills that will be key to achieving our vision and growth strategy," stated Executive Chairman, Mossadiq S. Umedaly. "Mike has the experience and skills necessary to make Enecsys micro inverters a world leading product and Enecsys into a world leading solar inverter company."



"I am honored to be selected by Enecsys to lead the team and to execute its growth strategy," said Fister. "Enecsys has solved one of the most challenging problems in solar PV by developing micro inverters that harvest more energy and are as reliable and long-lasting as solar modules to which they are connected, without adding cost. I strongly believe that the Enecsys patented micro inverter will help accelerate the adoption of solar electricity around the world by lowering the cost per harvested KWh."