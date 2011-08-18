Mouser receives AS9120A certification

Mouser Electronics has completed the rigorous audits to be registered as an AS9120A Distributor. AS9120A is a quality management certification for distributors of aerospace commodity items.

This high standard addresses chain of custody, traceability, control and availability of records. Mouser will carry dual registration to AS9120A and ISO 9001:2008 to serve both aerospace customers and customers wishing to purchase commercial products.



Based on ISO 9001, with nearly 100 additional requirements specific to aerospace distributors, AS9120A provides companies with a comprehensive quality system focused on areas directly impacting product safety and reliability. With this certification, Mouser reaps quality and efficiency benefits such as identifying opportunities for operational improvements and cost reduction, improved audit and surveillance efficiency, reduced number of customer audits required and streamlined documentation.



"AS9120A is a perfect fit to Mouser's enhanced traceability and anti-counterfeit efforts," explains Pete Shopp, Mouser Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "We wanted a standard that would be recognized by our customers as Mouser's commitment to combating the serious problem of counterfeits. In addition to AS9120A, Mouser has also incorporated key provisions of AS5553 Counterfeit Electronic Parts: Avoidance, Detection, Mitigation, and Disposition into the Quality Management System. Mouser continues to provide customers with authorized genuine, commercial off-the-shelf components, supplies and equipment. Counterfeit components are of growing concern in our industry. Customers and suppliers can trust that Mouser is distributing genuine components."